Ferry service launched between India and Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: A ferry service connecting southern India and northern Sri Lanka was launched on Saturday with the two countries hailing it as a new chapter in their relations.

It links Nagapattinam in India's Tamil Nadu state with Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said the ferry service will promote trade and cultural linkages.

“The ferry service is an important step in increasing the connectivity between India and Sri Lanka,“ he said.

Sea connectivity between the countries was disrupted due to the war in Sri Lanka's north and it is being re-established now that peace has returned to the region, Wickremesinghe said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two countries are also working on financial connectivity by linking India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Lanka Pay digital payment systems as part of their efforts to grow economic linkages. -Bernama