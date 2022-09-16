Fiji president’s son faces Australia assault charges

SYDNEY: The son of Fiji's President Frank Bainimarama has been charged in Australia with multiple domestic violence offences including assault, choking and distributing intimate images without consent.

The charges against the president's son, Ratu Meli Bainimarama, were listed on Thursday at Windsor Court in northwestern Sydney.

Bainimarama, aged 36, could not be identified at the time because his lawyers had secured a temporary suppression order.

But the order was lifted by the court on Friday after being contested by Australian public broadcaster ABC.

The president's son is accused of five charges of assault causing bodily harm, four of common assault, four of choking without consent, two of stalking or intimidation, one of distributing an intimate image without consent and one of damaging property.

The case against Bainimarama, who has been granted bail, was adjourned to October 13 at Windsor Court. - AFP