Finland’s premier takes drugs test after leaked party videos

ANKARA: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Friday said that she has taken a drugs test after the publication of a leaked video of her dancing with her friends at a party.

In a news conference, Marin said she has taken the test, the results of which will be available next week, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Even in my teenage years I have not used any kind of drugs,“ Marin said, adding that she took the test as an added measure to allay any concerns.

This came after opposition Finns Party chair Riikka Purra called on her to voluntarily take a drugs test during an interview with Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

Earlier this week, videos of the prime minister partying with various Finnish celebrities and public figures went viral on social media. The videos, stitched from numerous clips, show Marin and other partygoers dancing and singing together.

Marin stated that the videos were private and filmed in a private residence a few weeks ago. She told the media on Thursday morning that she was aware she was being filmed, but thought that the videos would remain private.

“I am upset that these videos have become public. It was about me having a night out with friends,“ she said. The prime minister also noted that she had consumed “mild” alcoholic beverages, but no drugs.

“I want to show that there are ordinary people with ordinary lives in these jobs. I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age,“ she stressed. - Bernama