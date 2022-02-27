Finland to close airspace to Russian planes: minister

HELSINKI: Finland will close its airspace to Russian planes, joining other European countries in ramping up sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the government announced early Sunday.

Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia, "is preparing to close its airspace to Russian air traffic," Transport Minister Timo Harakka wrote in an overnight tweet.

He did not state when the measure would take effect.

Already a number of other countries -- such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany and Poland -- have closed their airspace to Russian flights, forcing westbound Russian planes to make enormous diversions.

Moscow, for its part, has also banned planes from those countries from flying over its territory.

Finland's flag carrier, Finnair, specialises in flights between Europe and Asia that fly over Russia, but its services are currently limited because of Asian entry restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finland is also scheduled to approve the dispatch of a consignment of bullet-proof vests, helmets and a mobile hospital to Ukraine.

Helsinki has also approved the shipment of around 40 artillery guns to Ukraine. — AFP