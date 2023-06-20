Finnish lawmakers elect conservative Petteri Orpo as prime minister

COPENHAGEN: The newly elected Finnish parliament has chosen conservative Petteri Orpo to lead a four-way governing coalition that includes the right-wing populist Finns Party, reported German news agency dpa.

A majority of lawmakers in Helsinki’s Diet voted in favour of former finance minister Orpo becoming prime minister on Tuesday, following elections in April that ousted Sanna Marin, the Social Democratic leader who had become a rising star on Europe’s political left.

Orpo, 53, is chairman of the centre-right National Coalition Party (NCP). He leads a coalition that includes the minority-language Swedish People’s Party, the Christian Democrats, and, controversially, the nationalist and eurosceptic Finns Party.

The new finance minister is set to be Riikka Purra, who leads the Finns.

The party has promised a “paradigm shift” in Finland’s immigration policy now that they are in power, including hardening rules on family reunifications and lowering the refugee quota to 500 individuals per year.

President Sauli Niinistö is to officially appoint Orpo as the new head of government later on Tuesday.

Orpo succeeds Marin, who had served as prime minister of the EU country since December 2019.

The NCP was the strongest party in the Finnish parliamentary elections at the beginning of April, coming ahead of the Finns and Marin’s Social Democrats.

Marin plans to resign as Social Democratic party leader in late summer. -Bernama