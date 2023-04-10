Finnish police uncover drug dealers’ net involving citizens from 10 countries

HELSINKI (Finland): Finland’s police have uncovered a large international criminal organisation involving citizens from 10 countries which is suspected of supplying drugs to the country, the law enforcement bodies said on Wednesday.

“Helsinki Police Department and the Central Criminal Police have revealed a large international organisation spreading drugs which is suspected of supplying Finland with hundreds of kilogrammes of drugs,” the statement read, reported Sputnik.

The police managed to confiscate over 100 kilogrammes (220 pounds) of drugs, 230,000 narcotic pills and over €200,000 (US$209,158) in cash. Moreover, the collected information contributed to confiscating huge amounts of drugs and firearms in Sweden, the police added in the statement.

Thirty people were detained in the course of the preliminary investigation. Seventeen of them are still under arrest. The suspects were primarily born in late 1990s - early 2000s and are the citizens of Finland, Iraq, Kosovo, Norway, Serbia, Somalia, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, the police said. -Bernama