Fire Department: Fire breaks out near Phoenix Airport in US after propane tank explosion

MOSCOW: A massive fire, caused by the explosion of propane tanks, has broken out near the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in the US state of Arizona, with over 100 firefighters fighting the flames, reported Sputnik quoting the Phoenix fire department.

“Over 100 Valley firefighters are battling a Fourth Alarm propane-fuelled fire near 40th street and Washington. Street closures remain in effect,“ the fire department said in a statement released on Thursday evening.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport said that the fire had not affected its operation, with terminals and runways remaining open. At the same time, the airport authorities still advised travellers to check their flight status. -Bernama