Fire extinguisher explosion claims life of student in Bangkok

BANGKOK: A student was killed and at least nine others injured when a fire extinguisher exploded during a fire drill at a secondary school in Bangkok, Friday.

Thailand Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said in the11.22 am (local time) incident, a fire extinguisher exploded during a fire drill at the compound of Rajavinit Mathayom School in Dusit District.

“Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the explosion,” it said.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt who visited the scene said 21 students suffered minor injuries while another nine students were rushed to two hospitals for treatment. All students were reported in stable condition.

Local media reported the deceased was a Grade 12 student.

The explosion happened when firefighters were demonstrating the use of fire extinguisher where a fire was ignited to demonstrate basic suppression techniques.

Preliminary investigation found high temperature may have caused the fire extinguisher to explode.

Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang said police have initially pressed negligence charges against three people involved in a fire drill .

“More charges could follow after investigators finish questioning other participants,” he was quoted saying by Bangkok Post.-Bernama