Firecrackers warehouse explosion kills at least 10, injures 110 in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT: At least 10 people were killed and 110 injured in a firecrackers and pyrotechnics warehouse explosion in Mundok Market, Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat, Thailand on Saturday afternoon.

Narathiwat Governor Sanan Pongaksorn said the explosion at 3.30 pm (local time) occurred at Mundok Market, a popular shopping destination for Malaysians.

He said the explosion caused widespread damage, engulfing shophouses in flames and causing a power outage and traffic disruption.

“The cause of the explosion is still under investigation,” he said.

He added that no Malaysians were involved in the incident, to date.

“We are still waiting for details and information from the hospital,“ he said.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed widespread damage to vehicles, buildings, shophouses, and houses in the area.

Fire engines rushed to the scene to put out the fire and rescue workers are still searching for survivors. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Local media reported that fire and explosion continued and many people were trapped in the rubble.

Government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called on relevant agencies to provide immediate assistance to the victims and those affected by the explosion.-Bernama