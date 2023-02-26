First G20 Finance Ministers end meeting with differences on Russia-Ukraine war

NEW DELHI: The First G20 Finance Ministers meeting in India ended Saturday with a difference of opinions about the Ukraine war.

India had to release a chair summary and outcome document instead of a joint statement after the meeting in Bengaluru, according to Anadolu Agency.

Most member countries strongly deplored the aggression by Russia against Ukraine and demanded a complete and unconditional withdrawal, according to the summary that said those conditions were not agreed to by Russia and China.

They also stressed that the war is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy.

At a G20 summit held in Indonesia last year, there were similar differences regarding the war.

“India’s assumption of the presidency of the G20 summit has received huge support and said that weak countries are looking forward to solutions from this summit,” said Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam after the meeting.

A statement by the Indian Finance Ministry said the chair summary and outcome document was a significant achievement by the G20 under India’s presidency on subjects ranging from the global debt crisis, Multilateral Development Bank reforms, climate finance, global approach to cryptos, digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion, financing cities of tomorrow and taxation. - Bernama