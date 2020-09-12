First Indian state crosses grim mark of 1 million Covid-19 cases

MUMBAI: India’s western state of Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to cross the grim milestone of 1 million cases of Covid-19 with the addition of 24,886 cases on Friday, according to the state health bulletin.

Of the total 1,015,681 cases in the state, 271,566 infections are active, accounting for 29 per cent of the total tally in the country, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

Maharashtra is followed by South Eastern state of Andhra Pradesh and Southern state of Tamil Nadu in terms of Covid-19 cases.

The western state has so far reported 29,092 deaths including 368 for other reasons, which gives a fatality rate of 2.83 per cent in the state, higher than the national average of 1.67 per cent.

The 1 million cases of Covid-19 are a fallout of 5 million samples taken at path-labs till date, giving a 20 per cent rate on samples turning positive, the state health bulletin said, it added that 1.65 million people were in home quarantine while 38,487 people were in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai, the political capital of the state, has 27,626 active case out of its total caseload of 165,287, giving a recovery rate of 78 per cent while 8,064 cases died from the virus so far.

“Considering the warning given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) the number of Covid-19 cases will rise in the coming days, the state government has decided to provide 80 per cent oxygen cylinders to hospitals and the remaining 20 per cent to industries,“ said Uddhav Thackeray, chief minister of the state while inaugurating a testing lab a day earlier on Thursday. — Bernama