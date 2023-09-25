First US asteroid mission sends samples to earth

LOS ANGELES: NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, the first US mission to collect samples from an asteroid, has returned Bennu asteroid samples to Earth on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

This marks America’s first sample return mission of its kind and “will open a time capsule to the beginnings of our solar system”, said NASA.

The spacecraft released its sample capsule towards Earth at 6.42 am Eastern Time (1042 GMT) from about 101,000 km of the Earth’s surface, about one-third the distance from the Earth to the Moon, it said. The capsule entered Earth’s atmosphere as planned at 10.42 am Eastern Time (1442 GMT) off the coast of California.

About 10 minutes later, it touched down at the US Department of Defence’s Utah Test and Training Range at 10.52 am Eastern Time (1452 GMT). The sample will be transferred to NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas, on Monday for analysis.

Launched on Sept 8, 2016, the OSIRIS-REx arrived at asteroid Bennu on Dec 3, 2018. It collected a sample of rocks and dust from Bennu’s surface on Oct 20, 2020.

Bennu is likely to be a well-preserved, 4.5 billion-year-old remnant of the early solar system, so the samples should provide insight into the role that similar asteroids played in the formation of planets and the delivery of organic material and water to Earth that may have ultimately led to life, said NASA.

Data collected from the OSIRIS-REx mission will also help scientists to better understand asteroids that could impact Earth and inform future asteroid deflection efforts, according to NASA.

After releasing its sample capsule into Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft took on a new journey to the asteroid Apophis, for a close-up look at an S-type asteroid.

Apophis, roughly 1,000 feet wide, will come within 20,000 miles (32,187 km) of Earth in 2029 – less than one-tenth the distance between Earth and the Moon.

The new mission, named OSIRIS-APEX, is scheduled to enter the orbit of Apophis soon after the asteroid’s close approach of Earth to see how the encounter affected the asteroid’s orbit, spin rate and surface, according to NASA. -Bernama