Five arrested in anti-drug operation off Spain’s Canary Islands

MADRID: Spanish Police sources confirmed on Sunday an anti-drug operation which led to the seizure of a fishing boat that had 2,900 kilos of cocaine hidden inside one of its fuel tanks, reported Xinhua.

The joint operation between Spanish National Police, Civil Guards and Tax Agency officers saw the 20-metre-long fishing boat AKT 1 seized on Wednesday some 550 kilometres south of the Spain’s Canary Islands. The five crew members of the boat were detained.

The AKT 1 was the first boat to be apprehended by the patrol vessel Condor that was assigned to the Canary Islands Customs Surveillance Operational Area on March 15 to reinforce the surveillance of what is a strategic point for the fight against drug trafficking in the Atlantic. - Bernama