Five killed in Brazil prison riot

RIO DE JANEIRO: Five prisoners were killed and two injured in a day-long riot at a maximum security prison in the Brazilian state of Acre, Xinhua quoted prison sources on Thursday.

The incident started on Wednesday morning at the Antonio Amaro Alves Prison in the city of Rio Branco when 13 inmates attempted to escape but were captured by prison guards outside the facility, according to the Acre Secretariat of Justice and Public Security.

The escapees took two guards hostage. One of the guards managed to flee, while the other was held by the prisoners until Thursday morning when authorities quelled the riot.

Civilian police were at the prison to identify the victims' bodies, whose identities are yet to be disclosed. Police uncovered 15 weapons inside the prison and are investigating how they were smuggled in.

Built 15 years ago, the prison houses 99 inmates, all leaders of criminal organisations. -Bernama