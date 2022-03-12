Five killed, two injured in east China construction site fire

NANJING (China): A fire at a construction site in Xuzhou City, east China’s Jiangsu Province, has killed five people and injured two others, local authorities said Saturday.

The fire broke out at about 4.50 pm Friday and was put out about five and a half hours later, Xinhua reported.

Following rescue efforts, all seven people trapped in the accident site were found and rushed to a hospital.

Five of them died despite emergency treatment while the others sustained minor injuries.

The municipal government of Xuzhou has set up an investigation team to look into the accident. - Bernama