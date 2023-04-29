Five Russian villages without power after Ukraine shelling

MOSCOW: Five Russian villages on the border with Ukraine were without power as a result of Ukrainian shelling, the governor of Russia's south-western Belgorod region that borders Ukraine said Saturday.

The region has been hit by attacks throughout Moscow's more than year-long offensive in Ukraine.

“The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under Ukrainian shelling today,“ Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

“The power lines are damaged”, he said, adding that residents in the village and four others nearby were “without electricity.”

Gladkov said that “according to preliminary information, there are no victims.”

He said a new uninhabited house had been struck and some other houses damaged.

Gladkov said authorities were working to restore power to the villages. - AFP