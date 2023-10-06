Five workers dead in rocket factory blast in Turkish capital

ANKARA: At least five workers died in an explosion at a rocket and explosives factory in Turkiye’s capital Ankara on Saturday, according to the country’s National Defence Ministry.

“An explosion occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory in the Elmadag district of Ankara. As a result of the explosion, five of our workers have been martyred,“ Anadolu Agency quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.

It added that judicial and administrative investigations have been launched into the incident.

The facility where the early-morning blast took place is owned by Turkiye’s Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE). -BERNAMA