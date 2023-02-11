Flash floods hit JB village, 101 residents evacuated

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 101 people from 31 families have been evacuated to a relief centre after their homes in Lorong Mak Piah, Kampung Sungai Tiram here, were hit by flash floods following heavy rain for about two hours yesterday.

Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) Operations commander Mohd Faiz Ramli said the victims were relocated to Dewan Raya Sungai Tiram beginning at 11 pm.

He said the heavy downpour, which began around 4 pm, caused several houses in the village to be inundated by one-metre deep waters.

“Firefighters evacuated the affected residents using two boats....some residents moved to the centre on their own,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohd Faiz said that although the rain has stopped, the authorities will continue to monitor the situation in the village.

The weather in the area was reported to be fine this morning.-Bernama