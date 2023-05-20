Flights suspended for 12 hours due to suspected UFO in Se Turkiye

GAZIANTEP: Flights were suspended for 12 hours due to the UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) allegedly detected by the radar of a passenger plane in the southeastern Türkiye, on early Saturday reported Anadolu.

The radar of a plane arriving at the airport at midnight detected an unidentified object at 2743.2 metres (9,000 feet) in the Gaziantep city, said the authorities.

After the pilots reported the situation to the air traffic control unit, the arriving planes were directed to the airports in Adana and Sanliurfa cities.

At least 18 flights were cancelled since.

Flights resumed after 12 hours.-Bernama