Flooding in Indonesia’s Ketapang regency triggers emergency

JAKARTA: Ketapang Regency Authority in West Kalimantan Province declared a 14-day emergency response since Monday as flooding, storm and landslide affected parts of the area, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

A total of 3,324 houses, two schools, two clinics, two worships centres and two village offices were affected by the floods following rainfall over an extended period.

Through this emergency declaration, local government could optimise resources to assist 3,590 families or 11,419 people spread across five sub-districts, BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

Residential areas nearby Jelai River were flooded by up to 170 centimeters after witnessing heavy rains from last Friday at 11 pm local time.

Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) Ketapang recorded 75 people from 26 families transferred to the temporary evacuation centres after their houses were flooded.

The affected areas are Tumbang Titi Village in Tumbang Titi District, Harapan Baru Village (Air Upas District), Betenung Village (Nangga Tayap District), Riam Kanan Village and Kesuma Jaya Village (Jelai Hulu District).

Sub-district with the highest number of affected villages is in Manis Mata District, namely Kelampai, Tribun, Sengkuang Merebong, Kemuning, Terusan, Silat, Suak Burung, Kalimantan, Dekakah, Batu Sedau, Manis Mata, Ratu Elok, Sungai Buluh, Jambi, Seguling, Sukaramai and Asam Besar.

Abdul Muhari said BPBD, army and police personnel were on standby to anticipate the impact of a worse flood, while BPBD continues to conduct assessments and coordinates with sub-district and local officials.

As there are still chances of rain, with light to moderate intensity, at the affected sub-districts, he advised public to stay vigilant and be ready to evacuate. - Bernama