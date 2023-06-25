Floods affect almost half a million people in India’s Assam

NEW DELHI: Floods caused by torrential rains in India’s northeastern state of Assam have affected nearly half a million people, with many in desperate need of food and shelter.

Water levels have risen sharply in the Brahmaputra and other rivers.

More than 490,000 people are reeling from floods in 16 districts, local media reported on Sunday.

At least three deaths have been reported, and floodwaters have damaged crops, roads and bridges in various parts of the state.

Rains have also caused mudslides in some places.

More than 81,000 people were sheltering in 101 relief camps, the state’s disaster management agency said on Saturday.

“Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured all possible assistance,“ Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said. - Bernama