‘Foreign currency sources of global south should be used to make them stronger’

TEHRAN: Iran’s minister of economy has emphasised that the foreign currency resources of the Global South countries should be used to strengthen these countries to withstand global unilateralism, reported IRNA.

Speaking at the meeting of the OPEC Fund Development Forum 2023 in Vienna, Ehsan Khandouzi described the forum as an opportunity for representatives of member states to come together to sketch the horizons of cooperation and exchange of ideas.

He noted that the Fund’s efforts in line with the sustainable development goals and promotion of development in less developed countries are emphasised by all member countries.

Pointing to the Iranian incumbent government’s emphasis on more support for less developed Muslim countries, he noted that this is aimed at achieving comprehensive development in the entire Islamic Ummah.

He underlined that given that the key to the development of any country is the private sector, OPEC Fund must have more support for this sector.-Bernama