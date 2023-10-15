Foreigners killed, abducted or missing after Hamas attack

PARIS: Scores of foreigners were killed, wounded or taken hostage after Hamas attacked Israel last week, leaving than 1,300 dead in Israel.

Gaza Strip health authorities have reported that more than 2,200 people have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes.

According to an AFP count, more than 140 foreigners have been confirmed dead by their national authorities, many of whom also held Israeli nationality.

Here is what we know so far:

- United States: 29 dead, others abducted, missing -

At least 29 US citizens have been killed since the Hamas attack last week although details of the circumstances have not been given in all cases. Another 15 citizens and one permanent resident are missing, US authorities said.

An unspecified number of Americans are believed to have been abducted.

- Thailand: 28 dead, 17 hostages -

Twenty-eight Thais have been killed, the foreign ministry said Sunday, with the circumstances unclear in some cases.

The foreign ministry said 17 are thought to have been abducted, while the number of wounded remained unchanged at 16.

About 30,000 Thais work in Israel, most in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.

- France: 17 dead, 15 missing -

Seventeen French nationals have died and 15 are missing, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna’s office said Saturday.

The dead had been identified among the victims of the attack carried out by Hamas militants on October 7. Earlier this week, President Emmanuel Macron said four children were among those missing.

- Nepal: 10 dead -

Ten Nepali citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, the Himalayan republic’s embassy in Tel Aviv said.

The kibbutz was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

- Argentina: Seven dead, 15 missing -

Argentina’s foreign ministry confirmed that seven nationals had been killed and 15 others were missing.

- Ukraine: Seven dead, nine missing -

The foreign ministry said Thursday that the number of Ukrainians killed had risen to seven, with another nine missing and nine wounded.

- Russia: 16 dead, eight missing -

At least 16 Russians have been killed and another eight are missing, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said in an update Saturday.

At least one Russian citizen, who also holds Israeli citizenship is being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas, the embassy added.

- UK: Four dead -

Two Britons have been confirmed dead by their families, and the Israeli embassy in London on Wednesday confirmed two more.

The BBC has said that 17 Britons, including children, are dead or missing, a figure that has not been confirmed by the government.

- Chile: Four dead, one missing -

A Chilean woman has been killed, say the authorities.

A kibbutz resident has been reported missing, according to the foreign ministry.

- Austria: Three dead, two missing -

Three Israeli-Austrians were killed in the attacks, authorities said. Two others remain missing.

- Belarus: Three dead, one missing -

The Belarusian embassy in Tel Aviv said three of its citizens had died “in tragic circumstances” and another was missing.

- Canada: Four dead, three missing -

Ottawa has said that four Canadians have been killed and three others are missing.

- China: Three dead, two missing -

China’s foreign ministry said Thursday that three Chinese nationals were killed and two were missing.

- Philippines: Three dead, three missing -

The Philippines foreign ministry has said a 49-year-old woman was killed at the music festival.

Previously authorities said a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man had been killed at a kibbutz.

Three nationals remained missing.

- Brazil: Three dead -

The foreign ministry said Friday a Brazilian woman had been killed, bringing the total number of deaths to three.

- Peru: Two dead, five missing -

Two Peruvians were killed and five missing, the authorities said.

- Romania: Four dead, one missing -

Romania announced on Saturday the death of four nationals, including an Israeli-Romanian soldier. Another one Romanian remained missing.

-- South Africa: Two dead --

The South African government announced that two of its nationals have been killed.

- Australia: One dead -

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Wednesday an Australian woman had been killed in the attacks.

- Azerbaijan: One dead -

The foreign ministry said on Wednesday one Azerbaijani national had been killed.

- Cambodia: One dead -

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student had been killed.

- Ireland: One dead -

A 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman died in the attacks, the Irish government confirmed on Wednesday.

- Honduras: one dead -

Honduran authorities confirmed on Friday the death of one of its nationals

- Portugal: One dead, four missing -

One Portuguese national was killed and four were missing, Foreign Minister Gomes Cravinho said Wednesday.

- Spain: One dead, one missing -

The foreign ministry said on Wednesday one Spanish citizen had been killed.

A Spaniard married to a Chilean was missing, according to Chilean authorities.

- Switzerland: One dead -

An Israeli-Swiss national was killed in the October 7 attack.

- Turkey: One dead, one missing -

Ankara confirmed Friday that a Turkish-Israeli citizen, who had moved to Israel with his family in 1972, had been killed.

Another was missing.

- Colombia: One dead, one missing -

Bogota announced the death of one Colombian and said another was missing.

- Germany: Eight hostages -

The German government reported Saturday “eight known cases” of hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas.

In addition, the mother of 22-year-old Shani Louk told news outlet Der Spiegel she had recognised her daughter in online videos showing a woman lying seemingly unconscious face down in the back of a pick-up truck in Gaza filled with armed men.

Ricarda Louk told Spiegel that her daughter had been at the nearby music festival.

- Mexico: Two hostages -

Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on social media that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage.

- Italy: Three missing -

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday that three Israeli-Italians were missing.

- Paraguay: Two missing -

Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, the government said.

- Sri Lanka: Two missing -

Sri Lanka’s ambassador to Israel said Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.

- Tanzania: Two missing -

Tanzania’s ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing. - AFP