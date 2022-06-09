Former Australia Olympic physiotherapist sex offence case adjourned

MELBOURNE: A former Australian Olympic team physiotherapist charged with historical child sex offences had his case adjourned at a Brisbane court on Thursday, Australian state media reported.

Peter John Wells, a physiotherapist who worked with the Australian swimming team at the Tokyo Games last year, was charged with three counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16 among other offences, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said.

Police allege the incidents occurred between 2002 and 2010 at Wells’s physiotherapy practice in Brisbane and a sports complex in the city.

Swimming Australia said Wells is currently not an employee or contractor with the organisation.

“We are devastated to hear of these allegations,“ Swimming Australia said in a statement to Reuters.

“We have been cooperating with Queensland Police since being notified however as this investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide further comment at this time.”

On bail, Wells was excused from appearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday and the case was adjourned, the ABC said.

The case was expected to be heard again next month.

Wells was also part of Australia’s support staff at the Beijing, London and Rio Olympics and has worked with national federation, Swimming Australia, for several years.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said it was aware of the charges against Wells.

“Given the matter is before the courts, the AOC is limited in what it can say,“ the governing body said in a statement.

“However, all athletes are entitled to participate in their chosen sport, free from abuse of any nature.” — Reuters