Former Honduran president’s son, 3 others shot dead

TEGUCIGALPA (Honduras): Four men, including a son of former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo Sosa, were shot dead here early Thursday, reported Xinhua, quoting the Honduran National Police.

A video released by Honduran media showed that gunmen dressed as police officers had pulled the four men out of a car and lined them up against a wall before shooting them in the head.

The execution-style killing took place at about 2:00 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) at the exit of a parking lot as the victims were leaving in two vehicles at the Torre Morazan building, where two discotheques and several commercial businesses are located, local media reported.

Among the victims were Said Omar Lobo Bonilla, Lobo Sosa’s son, and Luis Zelaya, a nephew of Honduras’ retired Gen. Romeo Vasquez.

The ex-president, in office from 2010 to 2014, called the murderers “trained people, not rookies,“ adding that another son of his in a different vehicle was spared. — Bernama