Former S.Korean president’s grandson apprehended at Incheon Int’l Airport over drug use

SEOUL: South Korean Police apprehended the grandson of late former President Chun Doo Hwan at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday over suspected illegal drug use, Yonhap news agency reported.

Chun Woo Won, the 27-year-old grandson, was detained by officers from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency upon his arrival at the airport at 6 am from New York and transported to the police agency for investigation.

Woo Won, a son of Chun’s second son -- Jae Yong -- drew headlines earlier this month for his revelations online and via media interviews about irregularities involving his family.

Chun Doo Hwan, who served as president from 1980-1988 after seizing power in a 1979 military coup, is widely criticised for the bloody crackdown on the pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju in 1980, which left hundreds of people dead.

In a video uploaded online from New York, the grandson called Chun a “slaughterer” and accused his family of allegedly using money from hidden assets.

In another YouTube video, Woo Won said he and his acquaintances have been using illegal drugs and swallowed what he called ecstasy and other narcotics while live streaming.

On Sunday, he said on his social media account he will return to South Korea to visit Gwangju and offer apologies to the victims of the 1980 military crackdown.

Police plan to conduct a drug test on Woo Won and look into suspected drug use by him and his acquaintances to determine whether to seek an arrest warrant for him. - Bernama