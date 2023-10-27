Former Thai PM's daughter leads ruling party

BANGKOK: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has been elected as the new leader of Pheu Thai Party which is leading the ruling coalition.

The 37-year-old Paetongtarn was elected unopposed with a new set of office bearers at Pheu Thai’s general meeting in Bangkok on Friday.

In her inaugural address as new party leader, Paetongtarn hoped the new executives will learn from the last election and gain the people’s support in the next election.

“We will be the No.1 political party again,” she said.

Paetongtarn said Pheu Thai Party is committed to improving the lives of Thai people by upholding their rights and freedoms.

The party election was held after Pheu Thai Party’s leader Cholnan Srikaew stepped down at the end of August, keeping his promise that he would quit the post if the party forms a coalition with pro-military parties.

Paetongtarn, who goes by the nickname Ung Ing,entered politics two years ago as Pheu Thai’s chief adviser on public participation and innovation.

She is also one of the party’s prime ministerial candidate in the May 14 General Election. -Bernama