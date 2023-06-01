Former Vietnamese ambassador to Malaysia arrested

HANOI: Police have temporarily detained and launched criminal proceedings against former Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai for the charge of “abusing position and power while performing duties”, Vietnam news agency (VNA) reported.

Nguyen Hoang Linh, a former official of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, was also prosecuted for the same charge and banned from leaving his residence place, Lt. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesman of the Public Security Ministry (MPS), said on Jan 5.

These are the latest moves in a probe into the case of “giving bribes, taking bribes, abusing position, power while performing duties, and swindling, appropriating assets” at the Foreign Ministry and some other localities, according to VNA.

It added that earlier, many incumbent and former officials had been arrested to serve the investigation.

They included Nguyen Quang Linh, Assistant to the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister, To Anh Dung, Deputy Foreign Minister, and Nguyen Thi Huong Lan, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department. - Bernama