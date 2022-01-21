Four killed, 22 injured in container truck crash in Indonesia

JAKARTA: Four people died and 22 others were injured after a container truck slammed into a line of vehicles and motorcycles stopping at a traffic signal in Indonesia.

East Kalimantan District Police said the pileup occurred at an intersection of Muara Rapak, Balikpapan, about 6.15 am (Central Indonesian Time), today.

A 48-year-old Balikpapan man was behind the wheel of the truck that was fully loaded with lime used for water treatment when it rammed into the vehicles and motorcycles.

Videos showed two pickup trucks, two cars, two minivans, six multi purpose vehicles and 14 severely damaged motorcycles at the scene.

The truck driver claimed he shifted his truck into low gear to slow it down when approaching the area and tried to apply the brakes, but it did not work, the statement read.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. - Bernama

Watch the CCTV footage of the accident here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=search&v=1026286324899619&external_log_id=6173a094-7d75-4010-b5ed-888b37d59cf5&q=kalimantan%20accident