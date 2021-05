RAMALLAH, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: The health ministry said four Palestinians were killed Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, as the Israeli army said its troops were targeted by gunfire there.

The violence came as Palestinians across the West Bank and in Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem observed a general strike in support of those under bombardment in the Gaza Strip, with clashes reported throughout the territories.

The Israeli army said that "during a violent riot" near Ramallah, "a number of rioters fired extensively" at Israeli soldiers who "responded with fire".

"Two soldiers were injured in their legs, and were evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment," it said in a statement.

Shortly afterwards, the Palestinian health ministry announced the killing of 25-year-old Mohammad Hamid, who was shot in the chest at the entrance to Al-Bireh, northeast of Ramallah.

It then said two more men died -- one after being shot in the chest, and another with a gunshot wound to the head.

Israel's army said earlier in the day that it had "neutralised" an assailant attempting to attack soldiers in Hebron. The Palestinian health ministry later confirmed the man's death.

Israel launched an aerial bombing campaign of Gaza on May 10 after the enclave's rulers, the Islamist group Hamas, fired rockets into Israel in response to unrest in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah movement had called for a "day of anger" and strike, an appeal echoed in Arab and ethnically mixed towns inside Israel.

All non-essential Palestinian businesses were closed in West Bank cities and east Jerusalem, including at the flashpoint Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City, where at least nine people were arrested for throwing stones and bottles at police.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams had treated more than 150 people in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, including 35 with live bullet wounds and over 80 suffering from tear gas inhalation.

Palestinian authorities say Israeli forces have killed 24 Palestinians in the West Bank since May 10.

- 'Standing together' -

Near shuttered shops in a usually busy east Jerusalem street, Ala Judeh, a gas station attendant in a Jewish neighbourhood in the city's west, said he was on strike.

The 24-year-old east Jerusalem resident said he took the job because it was more stable than work in Palestinian areas, but that he felt his Israeli bosses kept him in his place.

With this strike, "we are starting to feel we are not just their slaves," he said.

Near the Old City, student Dunia Dakkak, 20, walked back from a protest at the Damascus Gate with her mother.

She said participants had sung and raised the Palestinian flag before Israeli police dispersed the group with sound grenades and foul-smelling "skunk" water cannons.

The east Jerusalem resident said the strike made her feel united with fellow Palestinians in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Arab Israeli citizens of Palestinian descent.

"Everybody is standing together as one," she said. "This is something new and it's nice."

The unrest that sparked the latest round of conflict has included an Israeli crackdown on protests against the threatened expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

In Sheikh Jarrah on Tuesday, police used stun grenades and "skunk" water to disperse some 200 protesters who, according to a police statement, "expressed support for terror activists".

One of the protesters, Ameer Maragha, 25, told AFP he supported Hamas rocket fire on Israeli cities.

"The Palestinian people have the right to fight the occupation," he said. – AFP