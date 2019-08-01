Four school children among six shot dead in Sudan: Doctor

Sudanese protesters gather in the central Sudanese city of Al-Obeid on July 31, 2019, two days after five pupils were shot dead for protesting against a shortage of bread. Hundreds of protesters marched through a central Sudanese city on Wednesday to condemn the killing of five school children at a rally against a growing shortage of bread and fuel in the city, as the trial of ousted leader Omar al-Bashir on corruption charges was set for August. It was the tripling of prices of bread that had triggered the initial protests against now ousted leader Omar al-Bashir in December. — AFP