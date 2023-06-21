Four security members injured in a bomb explosion incident in Pattani

PATTANI: Four members of the security forces were injured in a bomb blast incident in Pattani, southern Thailand.

Six members of the security team were riding three motorbikes to a village to fix the inhabitants’ dwellings when the incident occurred, according to Col Pol Dechawut Cheteh, the chief of the Kapho District Police.

“When they arrived at the scene, a homemade bomb was detonated and injured one ranger and three defence volunteers while the other two were unhurt,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that preliminary investigations found that a homemade bomb weighing 20 kilogrammes had been attached to a gas canister and detonated when security personnel arrived at the scene. - Bernama