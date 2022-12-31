Four skulls found in Mexican parcel bound for US

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities said they intercepted a US-bound parcel containing what appeared to be four human skulls at an airport.

The Guardia Nacional said on Friday the four skulls were found wrapped in aluminium foil and plastic inside a cardboard box at a courier located at Queretaro airport, some 200 kilometres north-west of Mexico City, the German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

The remains came from the municipality of Apatzingan, in the west-central region of the Mexican state of Michoacan, and were addressed to the town of Manning in the US state of South Carolina, the Guardia Nacional said in a statement.

The force said he parcel did not carry the appropriate permits to export human remains, adding that an investigation would be carried out. - Bernama