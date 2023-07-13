Four suspects in custody after body found in freezer in Thailand

BANGKOK: Thai authorities have detained three German nationals and a 27-year-old Pakistani man in connection with the discovery of the dismembered body of a German businessman in Thailand, German news agency (dpa) quoted the Bangkok Post.

The German suspects are a 52-year-old man and two women, aged 52 and 54, the Bangkok Post reported on Thursday, citing the investigators. All have denied having anything to do with the death of the 62-year-old businessman.

The victim had been reported missing on July 4. His body was discovered on Monday in a freezer on a property in Nong Prue, a suburb of the well-known holiday resort of Pattaya in Chonburi province.

Three of those arrested are suspected of sawing the body into 13 parts and then hiding them in plastic bags, the newspaper quoted the police.

The fourth suspect is said to have rented the house where the dead man was discovered. Several local news outlets reported that she was being treated in a hospital for injuries, which authorities suspect she may have inflicted on herself.

The businessman’s death is believed to be related to extortion, according to investigators. On Wednesday, the newspaper Khaosod reported that a total of three million baht (around US$87,000) had been transferred from his account to 10 other accounts.

Pattaya attracts visitors from all over the world mainly because of its nightlife. Many people from abroad also live permanently in the area. -Bernama