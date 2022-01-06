France ready to move to Covid vaccine 4th shot in due time

PARIS: French Prime Minister Jean Castex (pix) said today that France was ready to deploy a fourth Covid-19 vaccination or second booster shot as soon as health authorities gave their green light to such a move.

“When the health authorities will give us the go-ahead, we’ll go for it,” Castex told BFM TV and RMC Radio.

A fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold a week after the shot is administered, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday, citing preliminary findings of an Israeli study. — Reuters