French anti-terror prosecutor to probe aid worker killings in Niger

10 Aug 2020 / 22:34 H.
    This August 9, 2020 image shows the wreckage of the car where six French aid workers, their local guide and the driver were killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles in an area of southwestern Niger. — AFP

PARIS: France’s anti-terror prosecutor’s office said Monday it would probe the killing of eight people, including French aid workers, by gunmen in Niger.

It would investigate charges of murder “with links to a terrorist enterprise” as well as “criminal terrorist association”, the office said in a statement.

Gunmen on motorcycles killed eight people, including French aid workers, visiting a part of Niger Sunday that is popular with tourists for its wildlife.

Local authorities said the dead were six French citizens and two Nigerians - the group’s driver and a tour guide.

According to the NGOs ACTED and Impact Initiatives, the victims were seven humanitarian workers and their guide.

Paris has confirmed that French citizens were among the dead, without giving a number, and announced France’s Barkhane force fighting jihadists in the Sahel region would provide support to Niger’s army.

No-one has claimed responsibility for the killings, but the region is a known hideout for Sahel jihadist groups such as Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS).

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday that France was “determined to ensure that the protection of humanitarian and health personnel is respected.”

No means will be spared “to elucidate the circumstances of this murderous attack,“ he added in a statement.

“Our two countries remain determined to continue the joint fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel.” — AFP

