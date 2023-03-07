French riots subsiding with scattered violence, fewer arrests

PARIS:There was scattered violence in France on Sunday night but also signs the riots that have rocked the country for days were subsiding, reported German news agency (dpa).

Only 49 people were arrested by midnight, the Interior Ministry said – far fewer than at the same time on previous nights.

Flare-ups occurred in some hotspot cities, including in Lyon, where police used tear gas against far-right activists who were marching in the streets, apparently looking to confront rioters.

But the sixth night of unrest – sparked by the police fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy in a Paris suburb on Tuesday – was described by authorities as relatively calm.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin relied on a massive police presence for a third night in a row, deploying 45,000 officers and armoured vehicles throughout the country.

Darmanin instructed officers to act decisively and arrest people as quickly as possible, French media reported.

The boy’s grandmother gave interviews to media outlets on Sunday in which she urged an end to the riots, which have seen cars and public buildings set ablaze and clashes with police officers. - Bernama