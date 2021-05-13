Friday UN Security Council meeting requested on Middle East: diplomats

UNITED NATIONS: Tunisia, Norway and China have requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting be scheduled for Friday on the worsening hostilities between Israel and Palestinians, diplomatic sources told AFP.

The session would be public and would include participation by Israel and the Palestinians, diplomats told AFP Wednesday. The Council has already held two closed-door video conferences since Monday, with the United States – a close Israel ally–opposing adoption of a joint declaration, which it said would not "help de-escalate" the situation.- AFP