Fugitive ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn sues former employer for US$1b

BEIRUT: Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn (pix), who fled from Japan to Lebanon after being accused of financial misconduct, is suing his former employers for US$1 billion in damages, alleging defamation, reported UPI.

Ghosn was credited with engineering an alliance between French auto manufacturer Renault and Nissan, eventually becoming CEO of both companies. In November 2018, Ghosn was arrested by Japanese authorities who alleged he had underreported his income.

Ghosn made international headlines in 2019 when he escaped Japan for Lebanon hidden in a music equipment box.

Ghosn filed his lawsuit in a Lebanese court in May.

The serious and sensitive accusations will linger in people’s minds for years, Ghosn said in his filing. Ghosn accuses his former employer and colleagues of fabricating charges, against him.

The filing says Ghosn “would suffer from them for the remainder of his life, as they have persistent and lingering impacts, even if based on mere suspicion.

Ghosn claims that the accusations against him were in retaliation for his plan to move forward with a full merger between Nissan and Renault.

Japanese authorities named two US citizens, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, as co-conspirators in Ghosn’s escape.

The pair were arrested by US authorities in May 2020, before being extradited to Japan in 2021. They were convicted by a Japanese court but returned to the US in 2022.

Japan has put out an Interpol red notice for Ghosn. France issued an arrest warrant for Ghosn in 2022, alleging he had laundered money. -Bernama