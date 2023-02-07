Funeral held in France for teen shot dead by police as arrests mount

PARIS: Friends and relatives held a funeral for the 17-year-old shot dead by a police officer at a checkpoint near Paris earlier this week.

The service at the mosque in Nanterre, near Paris, began at noon on Saturday, German news agency (dpa) quoted the Le Parisien daily newspaper.

At the family’s request, no journalists attended the service or burial, after his death triggered days of rioting nationwide.

A white coffin was laid out in the mosque at around noon, Le Parisien said.

Only certain people were allowed access after a security zone was set up around the building.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral service, the Le Figaro newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, riots over police brutality in French cities lead to the arrest of at least 427 people overnight.

Paris, Marseille and Lyon were among the cities most affected, by riots, looting and damage to property.

However, Interior Ministery Gérald Darmanin said on Sunday that Saturday night was quieter due to the “determined action” of law enforcement officers.

Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said 45,000 police, gendarmes and firefighters had been deployed across France.

“In the face of violence, they show exemplary courage,“ she wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, there were 1,311 arrests and 79 police officers were injured, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The unrest was triggered by Tuesday’s fatal shooting of a 17-year-old by police during a traffic check. Riots have broken out across France and have also been reported in French overseas territories, including French Guiana in South America and the Caribbean island of Martinique.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron cancelled his state visit to Germany planned for next week given the political unrest. - Bernama