G20 Summit: Biden, Erdogan other leaders arrive in Bali

JAKARTA: World leaders and representatives including US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have arrived in Bali, Indonesia to attend the two-day G20 Summit, starting Tuesday.

Other leaders taking part in this high-profile meeting include Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França will represent President Vladimir Putin and President Jair Bolsonaro respectively, leading all eyes to the holiday island.

The Summit under G20 Presidency of Indonesia for the first time with theme, “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” is expected to produce the Leaders’ Declaration to support the acceleration of the world’s recovery.

Leaders will address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister noted the country plays a role in managing the current extraordinary global dynamics and admitted “this year’s G20 presidency is probably the most difficult presidency.”

In a briefing last month, Retno Marsudi highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine is still not over, while geopolitical tensions were increasing, and there is food, energy and financial crisis.

However, as a host, she said Indonesia would ensure the meeting of the world’s 19 major economies remains on track to achieve its objectives.

The Summit series of event will be held in several locations, such as the Apurva Kempinski, Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park and Tahura Ngurah Rai Mangrove.

Member countries, with the involvement of invited countries and international organisations, play an important role in providing policy recommendations in responding to global crises.

The organisations include Asian Development Bank, World Economic Forum and Islamic Development Bank.

Formed in 1999, G20 member countries are South Africa, United States, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, China, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, France, Russia, Turkiye, and the European Union. - Bernama