G7 foreign ministers urge China against intellectual property theft for commercial profit

TOKYO: Top diplomats of G7 countries on Tuesday appealed to China to desist from stealing intellectual property for commercial profit, reported Sputnik.

“We encourage China to uphold its commitments to act responsibly in cyberspace, including refraining from conducting or supporting cyber-enabled intellectual property theft for commercial gain,“ the G7 foreign ministers said in a collective statement released following their meeting in the Japanese town of Karuizawa.

The foreign ministers from the Group of Seven urged China to act as a responsible member of the international community.

“It is in the interest of all countries, including China, to ensure transparent, predictable, and fair business environments. Legitimate business activities and interests of foreign companies must be protected from unfair, anti-competitive, and non-market practices, including through illegitimate technology transfer or data disclosure in exchange for market access,“ the ministers’ statement read.

The G7 ministerial meeting was held from April 16-18 in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa in Nagano prefecture. -Bernama