Gaza civil defence teams struggle amid Israeli bombardments

GAZA: The Palestinian Civil Defence (PCD) in the Gaza Strip said early Wednesday that their teams are inadequate due to the large number of homes destroyed as a result of Israeli bombardments.

The PCD said in a statement that many people are still trapped under the rubble in various areas of Gaza due to intense aerial attacks, reported Anadolu Agency.

It also said its teams lack the necessary equipment to operate effectively.

It noted there is a possibility of an increase in the death toll because urgent intervention cannot be made in the rubble of the destroyed homes.

The recent clashes in Palestine, involving Hamas and the Israeli regime, have led to the loss of hundreds of lives on both sides since Oct 7.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 900, including at least 260 children and 200 women, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said Tuesday. It said the number of wounded has risen to over 4,500.

At least 1,200 Israelis have been killed and over 2,806 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

Israel has also cut water and electricity supplies to Gaza, worsening the blockaded enclave’s already dire humanitarian situation.

Home to nearly 2.2 million people, the Gaza Strip has already been reeling under a crippling Israeli siege since 2007. - Bernama