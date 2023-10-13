Gaza death toll surges to 1,569 with 7,212 injured

GAZA: In the wake of the devastating Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, the death toll has surged to 1,569, with 7,212 individuals injured.

The Palestinian Health Ministry stated in a brief release that the number of deaths in the Gaza Strip has reached 1,527, while the death toll in the West Bank has also risen to 32.

“Moreover, over 600 people have been injured, with 190 of them hospitalised,” reported Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA).

The ongoing Israeli offensive has brought immense suffering to the Palestinian population, especially in the Gaza Strip, with casualties, particularly among innocent children and healthcare workers, increasing around the clock. - Bernama