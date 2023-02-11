Gaza: Hospitals, health facilities must be protected from bombardment - WHO

KUALA LUMPUR: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has repeated the call that hospitals and other health facilities must be protected from bombardment and military use amid the ongoing Israel indiscriminate attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7.

It said thousands of people inside the Gaza Strip continue to need access to urgent and essential health services amid shortages of medicines, health supplies and other aid such as fuel, water and food.

These patients must be able to have sustained access to health care inside Gaza, it added.

“Those in serious need include thousands of seriously injured civilians, many of them children,” WHO said in a statement.

There are also more than 1,000 people who need kidney dialysis to stay alive, more than 2,000 patients on cancer therapy, 45,000 people with cardiovascular diseases and more than 60,000 people with diabetes.

“WHO calls for urgent, accelerated access for humanitarian aid - including fuel, water, food and medical supplies - into and throughout the Gaza Strip, and access for patients to referral services outside Gaza.

“Ultimately, WHO calls for a humanitarian ceasefire to prevent further loss and suffering,” it said in statement.

WHO also welcomed Egypt’s decision to accept 81 injured and sick people from the Gaza Strip for treatment.

The Al-Arish Hospital will be the main first referral hospital, while onward referral arrangements to second-line hospitals in Egypt are also in place, it said.

Before Oct 7, around 100 patients each day needed to access specialised health care services outside the Gaza Strip because of the lack of specialised health services inside Gaza. -Bernama