Geologists name 1950 as start of the age of man

BERLIN: Top geologists have proposed 1950 as the formal start of the so-called Age of Man or Anthropocene, reported German news agency (dpa).

Geologists divide the Earth’s history into different ages. We are currently living in the Holocene, which began just under 12,000 years ago after the last major ice age.

However, since mankind has recently changed the Earth massively – through the emission of greenhouse gases and the destruction of ecosystems, experts believe a new age is needed.

A sedimentary sequence of rock from a small lake in Canada should serve as a reference for the start of the age, the Anthropocene Working Group (AWG) announced on Tuesday.

Specifically, researchers favour a sedimentary layer from the year 1950. The experts pinpointed the beginning of the human age by spotting geomarkers in the Canadian rock sample, especially radioactive fallout from nuclear weapons tests after World War II. These plutonium isotopes are detectable worldwide.

In order to be considered a universal geological standard, three higher-level bodies still have to vote on the AWG proposal. There could be a decision by August next year. - Bernama