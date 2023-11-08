German Chancellor vows to help long Covid patients with new drugs

ERFURT: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will look into changing the rules so that unapproved drugs can be used in the treatment of long COVID, reported German news agency (dpa).

Scholz told a town hall event that if someone has a long-term illness and there are drugs that might help but are not available for five years because of various tests, “then maybe that is something where we have to develop a different way of doing things”.

Such drugs, which have not been tested conclusively, should perhaps be made available if the patient and doctor agree.

A 37-year-old woman, who said she has long Covid, asked Scholz at the event in the eastern city of Erfurt about medical care for the condition.

Many people across the world and in Germany have reported long-term effects following a coronavirus infection.

Scholz added that on Wednesday he had discussed a law that would make pharmaceutical research easier with the minister of health. - Bernama