German girls missing in Paraguay reunited with parents

ASUNCION: Two German girls aged 10 and 11, who were taken to Paraguay without permission, were reunited with their custodial parents on Thursday, police in the South American country said.

The girls were taken together to Paraguay -- one by her birth father and the other her birth mother -- without permission from the adult couple's ex-partners.

Clara Egler, 10, and Lara Blank, 11, “are back with their other parents, safe and sound,“ Paraguay’s anti-kidnapping police chief Nimio Cardozo told reporters.

Clara entered Paraguay on November 27 with her father Andreas Egler, 46, and his new wife Anna Egler, 35, whose daughter from her first marriage, Lara, was also with them.

Interpol had issued arrest warrants for Andreas and Anna Egler.

Clara's mother Anne Reiniger and Lara's father Filip Blank reported them missing, but promised to drop charges if the fugitive couple return the children and work out custody agreements.

The girls were handed back to Anna Reiniger and Filip Blank in Paraguay on Thursday after several days of negotiations, and will return to Germany with them soon, said Cardozo.

“The girls are well,“ he told AFP. - AFP