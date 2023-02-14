German President starts multi-day trip to Cambodia, Malaysia

BERLIN: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier left on Monday for a multi-day trip to Cambodia and Malaysia in an effort to improve political relations, promote trade and climate change, reported the German Press Agency (dpa), quoting his office.

Another focus will be broadening Germany’s political and economic position in the wake of Russia’s war against Ukraine and Germany’s dependence on China, which is increasingly perceived as risky, the office said. Steinmeier will meet the head of state and prime minister in both countries for talks, it said.

This is the first visit of a German president to Cambodia, which has also not yet hosted a German chancellor. A business delegation is accompanying Steinmeier, and his office noted the economic importance of the region. Nearly 1,000 German companies are active in Malaysia, for example.

Steinmeier will visit a mine-clearing project funded by Germany and the temple complex of Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

This is Steinmeier’s third trip to the area since his re-election last year. - Bernama