Germany’s last major dept store chain shutters 19 stores

DUSSELDORF: Germany’s last major department store chain, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, closed a total of 19 locations this month as part of the company’s efforts to fend off financial difficulties, reported German news agency (dpa).

A list of the closing stores was posted on the company’s website. A further 22 department stores are expected to shutter in January 2024.

The department store group, created by a 2019 merger between competitors Karstadt and Galeria Kaufhof, has been plagued by financial trouble and went into court-protected restructuring at the end of last year.

The group has since emerged from insolvency proceedings, but the restructuring process continues. The legally binding plan calls for the closure of roughly a third of the company’s 129 remaining department stores.

According to previous plans, 88 stores will remain open.

In Dusseldorf, lobbying by the city’s mayor helped secure the future of one of the department stores scheduled for closure, according to a letter to employees from Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof chief executive Olivier Van den Bossche.-Bernama